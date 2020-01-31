Attorney General Herring sues to recognize Equal Rights Amendment in U.S. Constitution

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is leading a lawsuit to force the recognition of Virginia’s vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment becoming a part of the U.S. Constitution.
He argues that U.S. laws don't give the official the power to decide whether or not to certify it.
Herring said that the forces that have tried to deny women equal protection under the law for centuries, unfortunately, have not yet been fully vanquished. “It matters for millions of women who will finally enjoy the constitutional protections they deserve. It matters for millions of schoolchildren who will finally see that the Constitution protects them. Equality matters and it’s worth fighting for.”
Herring says he feels the weight of history in this case both as attorney general and personally.
