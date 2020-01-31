Albemarle County Service Authority plans to upgrade its advanced metering infrastructure

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Albemarle County, the old fashioned meter reading might soon be a thing of the past. The Albemarle County Service Authority released its strategic plan for the next three years on Thursday.
The plan includes efforts to upgrade all customers to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). The meters would automatically transmit water usage data back to the authority, without needing to physically be read.
"Right now we send the meter reader out, we have a one that they hand read each meter 30, 40 days can go by this way. Within a day we will have the information get hold of the customers and prevent the water wasting and our bills,” ACSA Executive Director Gary O'Connell said.
The data the AMI collects will be available to both the service authority and its more than 20,000 customers. The plan currently expects AMI devices to be in place by 2022.
