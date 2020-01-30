UVa Wrestling ready to host No. 7 VA Tech at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia wrestling team will host #7 Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena Friday night.
UVa usually holds its matches at Memorial Gymnasium, but they’re getting the big arena for the showdown with the Hokies.
The Wahoos haven’t wrestled in JPJ since they hosted the conference championships in 2015.
Senior Jack Mueller has wrestled for ACC championships, and national championships, but never at JPJ.
“It’s exhilarating," says Mueller. "I think I wrestle better when I have more eyes on me. NCAA’s, ACC’s, whatever it may be. Whenever I know that everyone is there to watch me compete, I step up my game.”
“We need to have this every single year,” adds head coach Steve Garland. "We need to have all the guys on the team be able to experience this type of environment, because it gets them ready for ACC’s and nationals. With the fans screaming, with the beautiful lights, with the arena feel, with everything we’re going to be dealing with tomorrow night, we need to feel that, so it helps them for the postseason.”
Virginia and Virginia Tech face off Friday at seven o’clock at John Paul Jones Arena.
