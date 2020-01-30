Turning colder with plenty of clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies Today as we track low pressure to our south. A scattered snow shower is possible, with little accumulation. It will be seasonably cold Tonight. Meanwhile, a southerly wind will allow temperatures to rise Friday, despite mostly cloudy skies. A developing low coming out of the Gulf of Mexico will track north. There is a chance for light snow Saturday morning, however, as temperatures rise this is expected to be a mostly rain event. High pressure builds in Sunday, clearing skies and warming conditions up. Much of next week is expected to remain unseasonably mild.