Turning colder with plenty of clouds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies Today as we track low pressure to our south. A scattered snow shower is possible, with little accumulation. It will be seasonably cold Tonight. Meanwhile, a southerly wind will allow temperatures to rise Friday, despite mostly cloudy skies. A developing low coming out of the Gulf of Mexico will track north. There is a chance for light snow Saturday morning, however, as temperatures rise this is expected to be a mostly rain event. High pressure builds in Sunday, clearing skies and warming conditions up. Much of next week is expected to remain unseasonably mild.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a scattered snow shower, High: low 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with mostly rain for now, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, High low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday : increasing clouds, High low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
