Police identify suspects in reported armed robbery at Staunton park

The Staunton Police Department has identified the suspects involved in the January 21, 2020 armed robbery that occurred in Montgomery Hall Park. On January 23, 2020 a 16-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody without incident and petitions were obtained for the following offenses: robbery; use or display firearm in the commission of a felony; grand larceny; possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18; and reckless handling of a firearm. This juvenile is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.