Police identify suspects in reported armed robbery at Staunton park

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton Police Department says it has identified several teenagers in connection with an armed robbery in Montgomery Hall Park.
Police say the incident occurred Tuesday, January 21. A 16-year-old was taken into custody two days later, and his currently being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
SPD announced Wednesday, January 30, that petitions were obtained on four additional juveniles for the following offenses:
· 15-year-old juvenile male: accessory after the fact in a felony offense
· 15-year-old juvenile female: accessory before the fact in a felony offense, accessory after the fact in a felony offense
· 15-year-old juvenile male: grand larceny, accessory before the fact in a felony offense, accessory after the fact in a felony offense
· 15-year-old juvenile male; accessory after the fact in a felony offense
Authorities say each of these juveniles was released to the custody of their parents.
Additionally, 18-year-old Matthew Isaiah Shifflett was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of being an accessory after the fact in a felony offense. He was released on an unsecured bond.
01/30/2020 Release from the Staunton Police Department:
The Staunton Police Department has identified the suspects involved in the January 21, 2020 armed robbery that occurred in Montgomery Hall Park. On January 23, 2020 a 16-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody without incident and petitions were obtained for the following offenses: robbery; use or display firearm in the commission of a felony; grand larceny; possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18; and reckless handling of a firearm. This juvenile is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
On January 29, petitions were obtained on four additional juveniles for the following offenses:
- 15-year-old juvenile male; being an accessory after the fact in a felony offense (misdemeanor petition)
- 15-year-old juvenile female; being an accessory before the fact in a felony offense (felony petition); being an accessory after the fact in a felony offense (misdemeanor petition)
- 15-year-old juvenile male; grand larceny; being an accessory before the fact in a felony offense (felony petition), being an accessory after the fact in a felony offense (misdemeanor petition)
- 15-year-old juvenile male; being an accessory after the fact in a felony offense (misdemeanor petition)
Each of these juveniles was released to the custody of their parents.
On January 29, Matthew Isaiah Shifflett, 18, of Staunton was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of being an accessory after the fact in a felony offense. He was released on an unsecured bond.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.