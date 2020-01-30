Lawmakers representing central Virginia weigh in on President Trump signing USMCA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is dividing Washington, a new trade deal is uniting lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) into law on Wednesday.
It replaces NAFTA as the new standard for North American trade. Lawmakers representing central Virginia in Congress say it’s a big win for the area.
"This trade deal is so vitally important to constituents in Central Virginia and across the country which is why we saw tremendous bipartisan support,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said.
"A lot of people don’t know we have the largest district in Virginia. 10,000-square miles. Dairy, timber, poultry, all that affects the 5th District of Virginia so to have the USMCA signed today is huge,” Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) said.
Mexico has already passed the agreement. It will take effect once it’s signed in Canada.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.