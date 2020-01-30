Former Middle River Regional Jail officer charged with bribery

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A former officer at Middle River Regional Jail is in hot water.
After an internal investigation, Micah Prater is accused of selling tobacco products to inmates.
Prather resigned in December. He now faces charges of felony bribery of a public servant, as well as misdemeanor delivery of articles to prisoners.
Prather turned himself in to Augusta County investigators Wednesday, January 29, and is out on unsecured bond.
01/30/2020 Release from Middle River Regional Jail:
On November 18, 2019, Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) Office of Professional Review (OPR) staff initiated an investigation due to the suspicion that a Jail employee was introducing contraband into the secure facility for inmate consumption.
Investigation identified an officer, later identified as Micah Prather, had on at least one occasion (November 16, 2019) distributed contraband (tobacco products) to inmates for monetary profit.
As a result of the investigation, Mr. Prather subsequently resigned employment with MRRJ December 27, 2019. The MRRJ Investigator coordinated the matter with Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin and was directed to prepare the case for presentation to the Augusta County Grand Jury.
On January 27, 2020 former employee Micah Prather was directly indicted for Felony 18.2.446 Bribery of a Public servant: 1 count and Misdemeanor 18.2-474 Delivery of articles to prisoners: 1 count.
He turned himself in to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on 01/29/2020 and was released on an unsecured bond.
