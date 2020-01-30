Dozens gather in Charlottesville to raise awareness for “Fund Our Schools” campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A push to increase funding for schools lit up the night sky on Wednesday night. Advocates, teachers, parents, and students gathered at a busy road in Charlottesville to raise awareness for the Fund Our Schools campaign.
Fund Our Schools is a statewide advocacy campaign aimed at building bridges across rural and urban school subdivisions. Participants say it’s time to step up and fight.
Fourteen letters lit up the Dairy Road bridge as it crosses the 250 Bypass, spelling out “Fund Our Schools” on Wednesday night.
"It is time for all parents, teachers, students and every stakeholder, which is everyone to demand full funding of our public schools,” Angela Ciofli, with Fund Our Schools, said. “I think the commonwealth just hasn’t, has always treated public education as just another budget item to be weighed against other budget priorities and has yet to reckon with the fact that they have a constitutional duty to provide an adequate education to our public school students.”
The campaign coincides with two pieces of legislation that have been introduced, along with budget amendments proposed by both legislators, and the Virginia Board of Education.
"This session we really feel like we have this moment and so we’re doing it this year,” Brionna Nomi, a community organizer for the Legal Aid Justice Center, said.
Extra dollars will go to raising teacher salaries and providing more staff.
"We're really looking for the funding to go to compensation for teachers, go toward equity fund that would help to disperse resources across the schools in a fair way,” Nomi said.
"When you have high-class sizes, you don’t provide students those wrap-around services. Then you leave that up to the teacher then that makes it very difficult for the students to focus on education,” Ciofli said.
Another issue is making sure all children have a place to play on school grounds.
"Here in Charlottesville, we have an elementary school that doesn’t even have a playground. If that’s not a symptom of the failure to invest in public education, I don’t know what is,” Ciofli said.
Charlottesville and Albemarle schools are already considering raising the school budget for the next school year. Legislation on appropriations for funding is on the agenda on Thursday in Richmond.
