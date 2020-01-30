Cloudy skies ahead of Saturday’s rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few flurries fell across the Valley earlier today. This is the last snow anyone will see for a while as temperatures begin to turn milder. Cloudy skies remain tomorrow, but highs will edge up to the low 50s for some.
A low pressure system riding up the coast looks to scrape the area early Saturday morning. Light rain is expected pre-dawn Saturday, while most people are asleep. This rain will exit by mid morning. Better rain chances will be seen south and east of the region. Improving conditions for the rest of the weekend.
By early next week, it will be feeling like spring again. Highs will be in the 60s through the middle of next week. Another chance of rain for Wednesday and Thursday.
Today: Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the 30s to near 40.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday: Early morning rain. Gradual clearing. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Sunny and warm for the season. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Still warm. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs near 60.
