Charlottesville students donate more than $300 to SARA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Donations collected by students at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville will help a nonprofit that supports survivors of sexual assault in central Virginia.
The students raised $323 for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA). A check presentation was held at the school Thursday, January 30.
Students sold candy-grams during the holiday season to collect the money. Their teachers hope this teaches them about giving back to the community.
SARA Executive Director Becky Weybright says its inspiring to see students at such a young age want to raise money to help prevent sexual harassment.
"It’s quite an honor, because there is a lot of good work going on in our community and there are a lot of good organizations they could've picked, and it’s really meaningful they choose us,” Weybright said.
The money will help survivors pay bill, and help SARA host educational sessions on how to prevent sexual harassment.
Students are also working to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.