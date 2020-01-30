Charlottesville Fire Department needs funding for 9 new positions to fill service gap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shortage of EMTs and firefighters has first responders working some tough hours in Charlottesville. Charlottesville Professional Firefighters Association President Greg Wright says the Charlottesville Fire Department needs funding from the city for at least nine new positions to help fill the service gap staff faces right now.
Some EMTs are working 72-hours straight to ensure someone can be there when an emergency happens.
Wright also says a lack of staffing can mean longer a mean longer response time for ambulances. “We work a 24-hour shift, so any mandatory overtime can put you in a 48 hour or sometimes a 72-hour shift and that’s a lot of time away from our families, a lot of time away from home and it’s not a sustainable solution to support the ems needs of the community.”
The Charlottesville Professional Firefighters Association hopes the city allocates the funding within the next year.
