Charlottesville Assessor’s Office completes 2020 reassessment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s property assessments are slated to go up by an average 7.2 percent during the next tax cycle.
The biggest jump is in commercial properties, including apartments, retail and office space. They're looking at an increase of about 10.5 percent.
Residential properties in Charlottesville are looking at a 3.8 percent bump.
Nearly three-in-four residential property owners in Charlottesville will see their tax values increase.
01/30/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City Assessor’s Office has completed the 2020 reassessment. Of the 15,138 taxable properties, residential parcels increased by an average of 3.8%. Commercial properties (including apartments, retail, office, industrial, vacant land) increased by an average of 10.5%.
When residential, commercial, new construction are averaged together taxable properties in the City increased by 7.2% in 2019.
Additional details of this year’s figures include:
Residential properties
- Assessments for existing residential property increased in value by 3.8%
- 73% of residential assessments increased in value, 3.4% declined, and 23.6% did not change
Commercial properties
- Assessments for existing commercial property increased in value by 10.5%
- 81.9% of commercial assessments increased in value, 7.9% declined, and 10.2% did not change
- Combined existing residential and commercial property increased in value by 6.6%
- New construction value included for 2020 is 0.75%
- When new construction and reclassifications are added to the value of the existing property, the total value of property in the city increased by 7.2%
General FAQ’s about the City Assessor’s Office and assessment process can be found under the “City Assessor” homepage link at www.charlottesville.org.
The City Assessor’s Office can be contacted via telephone at 434-970-3136, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Note: The City Assessor’s Office is located in the Market Street Parking Garage adjacent to CitySpace.
