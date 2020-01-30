Albemarle County’s CACs gather together to discuss capital planning

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All seven of Albemarle County’s Community Advisory Committees (CACs) met on Wednesday to get an update on details in regard to moving the county forward. They discussed several topics including capital planning, budgeting, and transportation.
This year, an emphasis was put on capital planning, to give the committees a better understanding of how projects become reality. Members sat in groups and went through an exercise to learn more insight.
"I think a lot of community members understand that there are a lot of things that they hoped to see from their government and so we're really hoping to help community members really understand the processes in which these decisions about what gets funded gets made,” Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said.
All seven of the groups meet once a year. This is to help everyone have an active role in growing the community.
