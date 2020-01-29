VDOT seeks input on planned Staunton Crossing extension

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants input on its planned extension of the Staunton Crossing road. The proposal extends Crossing Way through the Staunton Crossing site over to Valley Center Drive.
VDOT is also looking to put in 100-space park-and-ride with charging stations for electric cars and a public transit stop.
A public meeting on the $8.7 million project is set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bessie Weller Elementary School.
