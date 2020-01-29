Turning colder and a bit unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine will be us Today. Temperatures will be closer to normal. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will track to our south, however, a rain or snow shower may move across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley Thursday. While no accumulation is expected, its a indication of colder conditions. Conditions will improve Friday, ahead of another southern system. Early Saturday another area of low pressure will develop to our south and will track northeast. Right now, it appears, based on the current track this will be a mostly rain event, but we may see some areas of snow showers. Stay tuned...A major league warm up is on the horizon, with temperatures averaging almost twenty degrees above normal next week.