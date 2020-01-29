Turning colder and a bit unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine will be us Today. Temperatures will be closer to normal. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will track to our south, however, a rain or snow shower may move across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley Thursday. While no accumulation is expected, its a indication of colder conditions. Conditions will improve Friday, ahead of another southern system. Early Saturday another area of low pressure will develop to our south and will track northeast. Right now, it appears, based on the current track this will be a mostly rain event, but we may see some areas of snow showers. Stay tuned...A major league warm up is on the horizon, with temperatures averaging almost twenty degrees above normal next week.
Today: Mix of clouds ans sunshine, High mid 40s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Partly sunny and chilly, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Rain and snow showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny and cool, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.