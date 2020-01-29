Temporary fiber outage in Albemarle County could impact communication services

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people in Albemarle County are without communication services. The county says a fiber line was accidentally cut this evening near Route 29 South in North Garden.
The outage may impact landline phone, cell phone, and internet services for several hours. Crews with CenturyLink are working on fixing the issue.
The county expects full communications service to be restored by midnight.
