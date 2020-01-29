Nonprofit aims to get more Virginians registered to vote

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People across central Virginia who may not be registered to vote are getting some help from a nonprofit.
The first step is just to check your mailbox.
The Voter Participation Center (VPC) is working to ensure that young people, unmarried women, and people of color are registered.
Nearly 300,000 pre-filled out applications were sent to people across the commonwealth in January through the VPC.
The mail also has a pre-stamped envelope inside.
Information about if voters are registered and hit the polls comes from public information.
VPC CEO Jessica Barba Brown says the "rising American electorate" votes at lower rates because they may be overwhelmed.
“We want to make sure that this group is constantly being reminded to register to vote, because they do have so many other pressures in their lives,” Brown said. “Sometimes, voter registration involves the bottom of a very long to-do list.”
The Voter Participation Center is encouraging everyone to check their registration status online.
