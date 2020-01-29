More Clouds and Chilly Thursday. Flurries possible for Some.

Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs well into the 40s. Another storm system will develop along the Gulf and push across the Southeast coast and off the Mid-Atlantic coast late Friday into Saturday. Some rain is now expected Saturday morning, with some showers that could linger later in the afternoon or early evening. The heavier rain looks to remain off to our southeast. Drier and breezy conditions Sunday and a warm up into the 60s early next week.