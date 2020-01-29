More Clouds and Chilly Thursday. Flurries possible for Some.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly temperatures and mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a small chance for some flurries or snow shower, mainly Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains.
More clouds moving in tonight into Thursday, as a storm system passes to our south. While the bulk of the moisture looks to remain to our south, there is a low chance for flurries or some snow showers Thursday morning to mid day, mainly in the Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Temperatures range upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs well into the 40s. Another storm system will develop along the Gulf and push across the Southeast coast and off the Mid-Atlantic coast late Friday into Saturday. Some rain is now expected Saturday morning, with some showers that could linger later in the afternoon or early evening. The heavier rain looks to remain off to our southeast. Drier and breezy conditions Sunday and a warm up into the 60s early next week.
Tonight: Turning cloudy, cold. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Small chance of flurries or snow shower. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 40s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs around 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Highs near 60.
