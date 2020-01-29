LCAA awards members of Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two community leaders are being recognized for their work to make Charlottesville a better place for all.
The Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association (LCAA) held its annual membership breakfast Wednesday, January 29. The group awarded Andrea Copeland-Whitsett its Leaders’ Leader award.
Copeland-Whitsett is the director of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"It is about the impact we are making, great and small, in front of the audience or behind the scenes, and we have our peers who have nominated us and recognized us for those efforts," she said.
University of Virginia Facilities Management employee Emily Martin was presented the Community Leadership award for her work to develop a diversity and inclusion program.
"I think it's important to remain engaged in the community, because we shouldn't be complacent,” Martin said.
Leadership Charlottesville is an eight-month program to build engaged leaders. Its alumni association awards thousands of dollars to women and minority-owned businesses and nonprofits in the community.
