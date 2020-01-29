Flurries possible tomorrow, but unlikely

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry, quiet conditions carry on today. Clouds will gradually increase tonight with lows in the cold 20s.
Low pressure will pass to our south tomorrow. Some of the energy from this system could trigger a brief snow shower in the Valley. Chances of this remain on the low side. If snow were to occur, none would accumulate. Friday will be another dry, seasonal day for us.
Another low pressure system riding up the coast could effect us over the weekend. Currently, most models keep the moisture to our east, but some still bring some light rain into the area, especially in our easternmost counties. This would occur on Saturday morning; the remainder of the weekend looks quiet at this time.
Partial sunshine will take us into next week. Temperatures will be on the rise with some lower 60s expected by Monday.
Today: Sun & clouds. Seasonal. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Cold. Lows in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a snow shower. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain mainly SE. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Milder. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
