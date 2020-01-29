Daily Progress bought by Lee Enterprises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two newspapers that cover central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are getting a new owner.
Iowa-based Lee Enterprises is buying Berkshire Hathaway Media Group's newspapers, including The Daily Progress in Albemarle County and News Virginian in Waynesboro.
The $140 million deal involves 31 daily, local newspapers.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought the papers in 2012. Lee managed them since July 2018.
The company will now own 81 daily newspapers.
