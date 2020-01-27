Cooler through Mid-Week. More clouds Thursday, Small Chance of Showers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will trend down through the mid-week.
Sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s for most locations. More clouds Wednesday night into Thursday, as a storm system passes to our south. While the bulk of the moisture looks to remain to our south, there is a low chance for some snow showers Thursday morning, mainly in the Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Temperatures will be colder Thursday around 40.
Currently dry Friday, but watching the possibility for another storm Saturday, to kick off February. The weekend could see some rain showers, but models are still not in great agreement. The European model brings a low pressure system up the coastline with all the rain missing us to the east. The American model brings this further inland, bringing us some light rain or wintry mix Saturday morning. We have kept precipitation chances on the lower side because of this. Continue to check back for updates.
Temperatures trending warmer as we move into the start of next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows mid 20s to near 30.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, small chance of snow showers, mainly Valley and mountains. Highs around 40.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or mix. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs low 60s.
