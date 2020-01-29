Community shares ideas, concerns during conversation on downtown Crozet’s future

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - A focused conversation in Crozet on Tuesday allowed people who live there to share ideas for that town's master plan. Jenn Gregory, the president of Downtown Strategies for the company Retail Strategies, hosted the session.
People shared ideas, goals, and concerns in planning for downtown Crozet's future. After getting public feedback, the company will make recommendations for what's best for the area based on its data.
“We'll be looking at everything from traditional demographics, to consumer spending patterns. We'll even be looking at mobile data info so we'll be tracking cellphone activity in and out of the market so we can really determine who is coming to downtown Crozet,” Gregory said.
Eventually, this will lead to a strategic plan with recommendations for growth, economic impact, and progress.
