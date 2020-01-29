Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating reported phone scam

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) is again warning folks about a phone scam.
The sheriff’s office announce Wednesday, January 29, that it has received complaints involving a caller claiming to be with ASCO. The scammer tries to get you to buy a prepaid VISA card or gift card, and then have you provide the numbers on the card. The scammer may also ask you for identifying information.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reminds folks that law enforcement agencies will never solicit money or gift cards in lieu of arrest.
01/29/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has recently received multiple complaints involving a scam that usually targets our area about twice yearly; someone portraying themselves to be a member of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office who threatens arrest unless the victim sends money.
The scammer calls from either a spoofed number or a number not associated with the sheriff’s office and usually informs the victim that they missed court, failed to answer a subpoena, etc. and informs them that there is a warrant for their arrest. This is usually followed by instruction for the victim to purchase a prepaid VISA card, ITunes gift cards, Google play cards, or green dots cards and call the “officer” back. At that time, they instruct the victim to provide the numbers on the card which allows them to perfect the fraud. During the course of the scam, the scammer may also ask for identifying information.
For your situational awareness, law enforcement agencies will never solicit money or gift cards in lieu of arrest. If you have any question or concern regarding the legitimacy of someone claiming to be law enforcement, please call your local law enforcement agency for verification.
