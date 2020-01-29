Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating reported phone scam

The scammer calls from either a spoofed number or a number not associated with the sheriff’s office and usually informs the victim that they missed court, failed to answer a subpoena, etc. and informs them that there is a warrant for their arrest. This is usually followed by instruction for the victim to purchase a prepaid VISA card, ITunes gift cards, Google play cards, or green dots cards and call the “officer” back. At that time, they instruct the victim to provide the numbers on the card which allows them to perfect the fraud. During the course of the scam, the scammer may also ask for identifying information.