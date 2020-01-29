AP analysis: NFL teams lost over $500M to injuries in 2019

In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, New York Jets cornerback Kyron Brown (35) is helped off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Jets finished the season with a league-high 20 players on injured reserve and had so many other injuries the organization is studying every step from practice to recovery down to how they care for injuries to stay healthier in the future. Jets general manager Joe Douglas hopes 2019 was a “bit of anomaly.” (Source: AP Photo/Adam Hunger)