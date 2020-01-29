Albemarle County man charged with malicious wounding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On January 27, 2020, detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department were notified that a male had been brought into the UVA hospital with severe head trauma due to a physical altercation. Albemarle County Police responded to the hospital and learned the altercation took place near the 700 block of Monacan Trail in Albemarle County. The victim had a verbal argument with another male that turned physical. While the two men fought, a third individual struck the victim in the head with a blunt object, knocking him unconscious. Albemarle County police identified the third individual as 27-year-old Joshua Matthew Fitzgerald of Albemarle County. Mr. Fitzgerald turned himself into the Albemarle County Police on January 28, 2020. Fitzgerald has been charged with 18.2-51- Malicious Wounding (Class 3 Felony).