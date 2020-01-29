Albemarle County man charged with malicious wounding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is locked up Wednesday night after police say he was involved in a fight that sent someone to the hospital. Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Matthew Fitzgerald has been charged with malicious wounding.
Police say he was involved in a fight Monday in the 700 block of Monacan Trail. That sent one man to UVA Hospital with severe head trauma.
According to investigators, the victim was fighting another man when Fitzgerald hit him in the head, knocking him unconscious.
Fitzgerald turned himself in on Tuesday. He is at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On January 27, 2020, detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department were notified that a male had been brought into the UVA hospital with severe head trauma due to a physical altercation. Albemarle County Police responded to the hospital and learned the altercation took place near the 700 block of Monacan Trail in Albemarle County. The victim had a verbal argument with another male that turned physical. While the two men fought, a third individual struck the victim in the head with a blunt object, knocking him unconscious. Albemarle County police identified the third individual as 27-year-old Joshua Matthew Fitzgerald of Albemarle County. Mr. Fitzgerald turned himself into the Albemarle County Police on January 28, 2020. Fitzgerald has been charged with 18.2-51- Malicious Wounding (Class 3 Felony).
Fitzgerald is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wells with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.