ACPD investigating shooting in Southwood neighborhood

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say a woman is being treated for injuries after a shooting in the Southwood Mobile Home community early Wednesday.
The Albemarle County Police Department says officers responded to the area of Bitternut Lane and Angler Court around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29.
The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Authorities did not provide the state of her condition.
Police found multiple vehicles shot and bullet casings along the roadway.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Wells with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.
01/29/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 1:30 am, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Bitternut Lane and Angler Court in the Southwood Mobile Home community. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female victim who was transported to UVA Hospital and is being treated for her injuries. Officers found multiple vehicles shot and casings along the roadway.
This incident remains under investigation at this time and anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wells with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.