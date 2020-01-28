WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro City Council votes to become a “Constitutional City.” This means the local government would not use Waynesboro’s resources to prosecute anti-gun laws, but state laws would still supersede the local government’s laws.
Councilors unanimously voted on Monday in favor of the resolution. Dozens of people wanted Waynesboro to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, but a council member said Virginia is a "Dillon Rule" state.
That means Waynesboro must do what is legally right under the commonwealth.
