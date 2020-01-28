Paramount Theater offering free historic backstage tours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater is offering free tours beginning in February.
The tours will run twice a month through May.
Guests will learn about the history of the theater, dating back to its opening in 1931.
Registration is recommended.
01/28/2020 Release from the Paramount Theater:
WHO: The Paramount Theater
WHAT: Free Historic Backstage Tours
WHEN:
- Tuesday, February 11 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 7 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 18 at 11 a.m.
- Saturday, May 16 at 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Paramount Theater, Charlottesville, VA
FREE (Registration strongly encouraged as space is limited)Online: http://www.theparamount.net/
Phone: 434-979-1333
In Person: Paramount Box Office, 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.