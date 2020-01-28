Paramount Theater offering free historic backstage tours

Paramount Theater offering free historic backstage tours
Image from theparamount.net (Source: WVIR)
January 28, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 3:53 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater is offering free tours beginning in February.

The tours will run twice a month through May.

Guests will learn about the history of the theater, dating back to its opening in 1931.

Registration is recommended.

01/28/2020 Release from the Paramount Theater:

WHO: The Paramount Theater

WHAT: Free Historic Backstage Tours

WHEN:

  • Tuesday, February 11 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, April 7 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 18 at 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, May 16 at 11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Paramount Theater, Charlottesville, VA

FREE (Registration strongly encouraged as space is limited)Online: http://www.theparamount.net/

Phone: 434-979-1333

In Person: Paramount Box Office, 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.