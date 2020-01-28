Minimal precipitation chances this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds are being a bit stubborn today. If we get some sunshine later, temperatures will rise into the low 50s in a few places, if not, most of us will hang out in the 40s. Temperatures will near or drop below the freezing mark tonight.
At least partial sunshine is expected tomorrow. Highs will be fairly seasonable. On Thursday, a system currently across the southern Great Plains will approach. Most of the energy from this will miss us to the south. A brief snow shower is possible in the morning hours, mainly in the Valley. Chances of this remain low at this time.
Dry and partly sunny on Friday. The weekend could see some rain showers, but models are still not in great agreement. The European model brings a low pressure system up the coastline with all the rain missing us to the east. The American (GFS) model brings this further inland, bringing us some light rain or wintry mix Saturday morning. We have kept precipitation chances on the lower side because of this. Continue to check back for updates.
Today: Variable clouds. Highs in the 40s, generally.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows near 30 degrees.
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a Valley snow shower. Highs in the lower 40s.
Friday: Sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Variable cloud cover, Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
