3 men from around the Valley arrested on meth-related charges in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Three Shenandoah Valley men face charges following a drug search in Waynesboro. Police executed a warrant at a home on Brandon Ladd Circle Friday.
Joshua Wayne Craig, 36 of Waynesboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, he could spend at least 10-years behind bars. He is locked up at Middle River Regional Jail, without bond.
Mason Scott Sexton, 24, was charged with possession of meth, failure to register as a sex offender, and a felony probation violation. The Rockingham County man is also being held at Middle River Regional Jail, without bond.
Police also charged 29-year-old Christopher Michael Smith, of Augusta County with possession of meth. He was released on bond.
Investigators say charges are pending on two other suspects.
Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:
On Friday, 24 January 2020, the Waynesboro Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 84 Brandon Ladd Circle in the City of Waynesboro. As a result of evidence recovered at the scene, the following charges were placed.
36-year-old Waynesboro resident Joshua Wayne Craig was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense). Craig faces a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence if convicted. Craig is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
24-year-old Rockingham County resident Mason Scott Sexton was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of methamphetamine, a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-472.1, failure to register as a sex offender (outstanding warrants from Rockingham County) and 19.2-306, felony probation violation (outstanding warrants from Rockingham County). Sexton is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
29-year-old Augusta County resident Christopher Michael Smith was charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-250, possession of methamphetamine. Smith was released on bond.
Charges are pending on two additional suspects who will be named upon their arrest.
