Medicaid denies mental health treatment program in schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Therapeutic Day Treatment (TDT) can make a huge difference in the lives of students who have behavioral, emotional or social issues. Now, Region Ten says those treatments are being denied by Medicaid.
That means there is less money to pay the people spending time trying to help these students.
“We've had to respond to this, less funding and support from the state by decreasing the number of staff that we have available in our schools to provide services,” Bill Boley, TDT director at Region Ten, said.
The Legal Aid Justice Center is encouraging any families that have been denied TDT to contact them if they need help with an appeal.
