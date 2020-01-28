High pressure keeping us dry

Rain and snow showers Saturday

By David Rogers | January 28, 2020 at 7:43 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 7:43 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather Today. Sunshine and above normal conditions will blanket central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Temperatures are expected to cool back into normal levels by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a system moving through the southern plains will track east. Most of the energy will stay south, however we will see clouds increase Thursday resulting in colder temperatures. We are currently watching a system that could bring rain and snow showers to the region by Saturday. Skies should clear Sunday with more above normal temperatures. Enjoy !

Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, Low: around 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonal, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.