High pressure keeping us dry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather Today. Sunshine and above normal conditions will blanket central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Temperatures are expected to cool back into normal levels by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a system moving through the southern plains will track east. Most of the energy will stay south, however we will see clouds increase Thursday resulting in colder temperatures. We are currently watching a system that could bring rain and snow showers to the region by Saturday. Skies should clear Sunday with more above normal temperatures. Enjoy !
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, Low: around 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonal, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Friday Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
