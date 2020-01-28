High pressure keeping us dry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to dominate our weather Today. Sunshine and above normal conditions will blanket central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Temperatures are expected to cool back into normal levels by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a system moving through the southern plains will track east. Most of the energy will stay south, however we will see clouds increase Thursday resulting in colder temperatures. We are currently watching a system that could bring rain and snow showers to the region by Saturday. Skies should clear Sunday with more above normal temperatures. Enjoy !