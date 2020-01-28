Greene County Public Schools assistant superintendent receives 2020 Impact Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County educator is one of just eight people being recognized across the commonwealth for his impact on Virginia schools.
Bryan Huber is the assistant superintendent for Greene County Public Schools. His peers nominated him for the 2020 Impact Award, citing his innovative ideas and willingness to help improve every classroom in the district.
"It’s humbling because I feel like it’s not an award for me, it’s an award for the collective work that we are doing here in Greene County and that I work with so many people on day in and day out. It’s humbling, and it’s a proud moment, too,” Huber said.
Huber says he had no idea his peers had nominated him for the award. He says his goal is to continue to find innovative ways to help his students learn and grow.
