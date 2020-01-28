Greene County hosts town hall to discuss fire, rescue services

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is taking a hard look at its emergency services. The county is in the process of learning what can be done to improve its fire and EMS service.
On Monday, people gathered for a town hall meeting to voice their issues and concerns about the emergency services. This is all in efforts to ensure the safety of the community.
About a year prior the county started discussing the possibility of requesting a fire and EMS study from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.
"I feel like this study is going to assist us in bringing us up to par in our fire and rescue area,” Emergency Services Director Melissa Meador said.
The study will be able to evaluate where improvements are needed within rescue departments around the county.
"We do have some concerns from the community that we are looking into some of those revolve around response times, certain delays, equipment issues,” Meador said.
Monday night, people came out to the county administration building to make their requests to the Fire Services Board.
"I feel like we need to have more training in our department. We have a lot of young guys,” Andrew Whetzel, an attendee, said.
Others say people have lost the idea of the role of a firefighter.
"We're suffering from a lack of leadership, lack of qualified leadership, lack of basic standards of what a firefighter is,” Greg Pumphrey, an attendee, said.
Danita Brown, who fell and hit her head, says it took almost 45 minutes for response time. She’s hoping the board will help change that. “I just plead that everyone takes consideration and that everyone actually listens and hopefully is able to make a difference within our EMS teams.”
Meador said the citizens are the main priority when it comes to safety. "Our job is to protect and serve this county and if we're not doing that, we have a problem."
Members of the Fire Services Board will take all the feedback from Monday night’s meeting and compile a report. They will then come back to Greene County in the coming months and present it to the board of supervisors.
