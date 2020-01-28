Greasy pizza boxes now accepted at McIntire Recycling Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority (RSWA) is looking to make good use of greasy pizza boxes. Traditionally, these boxes have not been accepted, because grease does not recycle well.
Now, the RSWA will take them as part of its composting program.
You can drop them off at McIntire Recycling Center in Charlottesville.
“It's just trying to offer more services to people,” Phil McKalips with RSWA.
The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is also looking to begin accepting cooking oil at McIntire Recycling Center. That service is expected to start sometime in February.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.