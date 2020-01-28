Charlottesville thrift store proceeds benefit area mental health nonprofit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new thrift shop in Charlottesville is putting old items to good use. Uplift Thrift Store donates all its proceeds to a nonprofit that provides mental health services for free.
Since opening at the end of last year, Uplift Thrift has found new ways to help people who need mental health services get job experience.
"Even before we opened we basically had a whole store full of wonderful donations,” Nina Bruke, who works at Uplift, said.
Every dollar made here helps fund On Our Own, which provides free mental health and addiction peer recovery counseling services in Charlottesville.
"We want people to come in and really feel like they’re at home and that they can receive unconditional positive regard. Be able to walk in and receive services and not have to have to go through insurance or any of the paperwork that most places ask you to go through,” Executive Director of On Our Own Erin Tucker said.
The nonprofit got a one-time funding offer from the commonwealth to do something that would help infrastructure. Since opening in November they've received hundreds of donations, and all the proceeds help to provide mental health services in Charlottesville.
Tucker says the store also gives people who use On Our Own's services a chance to get some career experience. "We have an idea of sort of a job training program so that people who might not have been working for long periods of time so that people can come here can come here and get experience and then we can help them eventually with resume and things like that."
The group says they are happy to see old items put to use.
"It is direct support to people in the community in our neighborhoods and that feels wonderful. It makes me happy, when I get off work at the end of the day I feel energized and excited about what we're doing here,” Bruke said.
The store is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
