Charlottesville and Albemarle release report on disproportionate minority contact

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County have completed the first phase of a three-year study looking at how minorities are handled inside the criminal justice system.
The research finds find racial disparity at five points in the adult criminal justice system.
They are: the seriousness of charges brought, the number of companion charges brought, bail and bond release decisions, the length of time being held while awaiting trial, and guilty outcomes at trial.
The report, which will be formally presented to City Council next week, offers nine different things that can be done to improve the situation including better re-entry programs and better transparency inside police departments.
Charlottesville and Albemarle Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle have completed the first phase of a unique study of disproportionate minority contact in the local adult criminal justice system. MGT Consulting Group will present its findings to Charlottesville City Council at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020. The report includes preliminary data conclusions, suggestions for areas of improvement in local data collection along with recommendations for service system improvement.
Over the past three years and using data from 2014-2016, a 14-member Adult Disproportionate Minority Contact Research and Planning Committee has worked with the MGT Consulting Group to:
Determine extent of racial disproportionality in the local criminal justice system.
Identify racial disproportionality and disparities.
Analyze the reasons for any disproportionality or disparity.
Map resources and gaps.
Recommend policy and best practices to address disproportionality and disparity.
Work with the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County to develop a strategic plan to implement recommendations.
“The City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County are the first localities in the United States to undertake a study of disproportionality and disparity in the adult criminal justice system,” said Kaki Dimock, Director of the Charlottesville Department of Human Services. “This study has been endorsed and supported by police, prosecutors, criminal justice organizations, the jail, and local governments.”
The findings identify both areas for improvement and indications of positive outcomes. The study provides evidence that racial disparities in criminal justice outcomes particularly for African American males are present at various points along the Charlottesville/Albemarle criminal justice continuum.
The adult criminal justice system is extraordinarily complex. Most of the data used in the report came from three systems that contained individually identifiable information that could be tracked across decision points: Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail, Offender Aid and Restoration pre-trial services, and the local Circuit and General District Courts. Examination of data from other parts of the adult criminal justice system such as police-suspect interactions will be addressed in future phases of research.
“We appreciate the work of the team in analyzing this dataset and presenting recommendations to address the findings,” said Siri Russell, Director of Albemarle’s Office of Equity & Inclusion. “That so many of the recommendations capture efforts already underway in the City and the County speaks to our renewed commitment to equitable outcomes for our community.”
Recent policy changes include increased emphasis on reentry, expansion of the availability of police data, and the adoption of alternatives to incarceration. Where disparities have been found, criminal justice partners in Charlottesville-Albemarle have begun to implement solutions and are poised to make further reforms.
Data Findings
In considering the findings, it is important to understand the definitions of disproportionality and disparity. Racial disproportionality refers to one race being over- or under-represented compared to the racial makeup of the whole community. Racial disparity occurs when individuals in similar situations receive different outcomes based on race.
The research found racial disproportionality at all points in the adult criminal justice system
The research did not find racial disparity at two critical points in the adult criminal justice system: the duration of actual time served for an offense and the duration of the sentence imposed (males only)
The research did find racial disparity at five other points in the adult criminal justice system: seriousness of charges brought, number of companion charges brought, bail-bond/release decisions, length of stay awaiting trial, and guilty outcomes at trial.
MGT offers nine recommendations, with multiple components. A number of these components have already been implemented in Charlottesville/Albemarle.
The recommendations are:
1. Increase and support meaningful re-entry programs (5 strategies underway).
2. Increase transparency of City and County police departments (3 strategies underway).
3. Develop, encourage, and support special initiative programs (5 strategies underway).
4. Increase diversity in law enforcement (2 strategies underway).
5. Adopt programs that are alternatives to incarceration (3 strategies underway).
6. Provide additional training opportunities for law enforcement and other actors in the criminal justice system (4 strategies underway).
7. Review best practices from other communities addressing similar issues.
8. Increase access to data and increase data collection at each decision point in the criminal justice map.
9. Conduct additional research and build upon the findings and recommendations of this study.
The complete report is available on the City’s website at www.charlottesville.org/adult-DMC.
