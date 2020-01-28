Backpack Buddies in Charlottesville celebrates 10 years of service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is celebrating 10 years of helping students get the supplies they need for school.
Backpack Buddies was founded by Lucia Hoerr in 2010. Now, to celebrate, she and the Backpack Buddies team are raising $10,000 by February 10.
Hoerr says all the money raised will go back into providing school supplies for students in need. “It's a big goal, but we're hoping that we can get the support to get the donations that we need because everything raised during this fundraiser will go directly towards providing backpacks and school supplies to local children and students in need.”
That anniversary comes right before Hoerr’s 20th birthday. She has now spent over half of her life giving back to others.
To donate to Backpack Buddies, click here.
