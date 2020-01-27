Virginia Education Association hosts ‘Fund Our Future’ rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Monday at the State Capitol, educators from all over the commonwealth gathered to push for more resources for schools. The “Fund Our Future” rally brought hundreds to the Bell Tower, including students, parents, and educators.
The group didn’t just rally outside, Monday was a chance to speak with legislators about their concerns. A National Education Association report found Virginia ranked 32 out of 51 for average teacher salary in the 2017-2018 school year.
"We want the best teachers in the classroom, and in order to keep the best teachers we have to pay them adequately,” Vice-President of the Chesterfield Education Association James Freeman said.
Richmond Public Schools were closed on Monday so that hundreds of employees could attend the rally.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Education Association is hosting a rally at the State Capitol to call on lawmakers to increase state funding for public education.
The union said in a news release that teachers, administrators and school board members from around the state are expected to attend Monday’s “Fund Our Future” rally at the Bell Tower on the grounds of the State Capitol.
The VEA is a union of more than 40,000 teachers and school support professionals.
Speakers at the rally will include VEA President Jim Livingston, Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kinzer, Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish and several teachers.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.