VDOT seeking public input on changes for 5th St., Old Lynchburg Rd.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking for ways to improve a road that connects Charlottesville to Albemarle County and beyond.
A new study hopes to make what’s officially known as Route 631 safer and less congested for everyone. You might know it better as 5th Street or, farther in the county, as Old Lynchburg Road. Thousands of commuters use it every day to get to and from the city. VDOT is asking everyone to chime in on what can be done to improve the road in the future.
The study is specifically focused on finding short and long-term traffic solutions for the portion of Rt. 631 between Harris Road in Charlottesville and Ambrose Commons Drive in Albemarle County. That stretch of road passes an interchange with Interstate 64 and shopping centers like Fifth Street Station.
VDOT says the goal of the study is not only to manage traffic, but to improve safety and comfort for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.
Any changes would also consider economic development and environmental sustainability.
The study asks people who use the road to report their transportation experiences and priorities as they consider possible transportation solutions: from lower speed limits to less turn lanes, or better sidewalks and bike lines.
The study is scheduled to be done by spring.
Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:
CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting a study of the 5th Street corridor between Harris Road in Charlottesville and Ambrose Commons Drive in Albemarle County.
A key component of the study is public feedback. The public is invited to help identify transportation solutions for the corridor by answering a short online survey available on the study website: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/5th-st-corridor-study.asp. The survey will be available until March 6.
The purpose of the study is to develop short-, mid-, and long-term community-supported transportation solutions to provide safe and comfortable travel for all uses and users of the roadway.
The results from this study will be reviewed and potential transportation projects will be developed and presented for feedback at a public meeting later this year.
The study is scheduled for completion in summer 2020.
This study is supported by a stakeholder group made up of representatives from the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC), the Charlottesville‐Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization (CA‐MPO), Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT), and the 5th and Avon Community Advisory Committee.
