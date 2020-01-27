VDH: 2 patients under investigation test negative for Novel Coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says two people who showed symptoms of the Coronavirus have tested negative for the infection.
The department says a total of three people met the clinical criteria for the strand of the Wuhan Coronavirus from China.
Test results for the third patient from Northern Virginia should be received later this week.
The Virginia Department of Health is encouraging healthcare providers to ask patients about their recent international travel and to consider possible Coronavirus infection in patients who traveled to Wuhan, China within 14 days of the onset of symptoms.
01/27/2020 Release from the Virginia Department of Health:
Richmond, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health has received test results for the two patients under investigation (PUIs) for Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Central Region of Virginia. The results from testing performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were negative, indicating that the two individuals do not have the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection. Test results for a patient under investigation in the Northern Region of Virginia are expected to be received later this week. At this time, Virginia continues to have no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
VDH will continue to work with the CDC and local partners to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in Virginia. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/.
