UVA women’s basketball rolls over Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The UVA women’s basketball defeated Notre Dame 90-60 at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday, January 26th.
The 'Hoos had a 24-point lead at the half which was its largest margin of victory this year.
Virginia had four players finish in double figures. Freshman Guard Carole Miller led the team with 18-points.
Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had a double-double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Former William Monroe star Sam Brunelle led the Irish with 21 points.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.