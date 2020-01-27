UVa head coach Tony Bennett reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

“You associate Kobe with so many great memories of watching NBA Finals, and whenever an iconic hero like that passes, it makes everybody sort of step back, and realize how precious life is," says Bennett. "Your own mortality. You think about the young girls lives, and the families that were lost. That’s tough stuff. You have to move on. You appreciate your family, your faith, and your friends. But just sad, You have so many memories of the great ones, Muhammad Ali, and Kobe and those, it’s such a big deal, but it doesn’t lighten all those who were lost. Tragedy is hard. "