Tranquil week ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine will be with us for the start of the work and school week. A weak area of low pressure is tracking to our south. While we will remain dry, temperatures will be almost ten degrees above normal. Once the low passes to our southeast, our wind will shift to the northwest. Colder and more seasonal conditions will move back across the area for the next couple of days. As we look ahead to the Weekend, a developing system across the Rockies will potentially spread rain and snow showers across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Stay tuned !