Tranquil week ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine will be with us for the start of the work and school week. A weak area of low pressure is tracking to our south. While we will remain dry, temperatures will be almost ten degrees above normal. Once the low passes to our southeast, our wind will shift to the northwest. Colder and more seasonal conditions will move back across the area for the next couple of days. As we look ahead to the Weekend, a developing system across the Rockies will potentially spread rain and snow showers across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Stay tuned !
Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Partly sunny and chilly, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with rain and snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
