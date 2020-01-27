Tax season is here and programs in central Virginia are gearing up to help

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It is the first day to file your taxes, and programs in central Virginia are gearing up to help people with the paperwork.
Cville Tax Aid is helping households that make fewer than $56,000 a year, in an effort to make sure those who need their refunds the most can get them as quickly as possible.
Laura Groff, United Way Impact Project specialist and manager of Cville Tax Aid, said dozens of volunteers are ready to help people start filing their taxes tonight.
Groff says tax time can be a heavy burden for families who qualify as "working poor", that is, families that do not make enough to pay for the basics. The money from tax returns can have a serious impact on their budgets.
This year, there are four locations where people in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties can get help filing their taxes. In the previous year, thousands used the service.
“We helped over 2,700 people in our community. The program goes up to generally an income level $56,000, but our average income last year was around $21,000, so that helps you see the community that we are helping, and that is the focus of the program,” Groff said.
For a list of locations and hours where you can get help filing your taxes with Cville Tax, you can click here and here.
