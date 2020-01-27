Repair work temporarily closes Ivy Material Utilization Center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Repairs are underway to fix damage done to the Ivy Material Utilization Center (MUC) last August.
Ivy MUC is slated to be closed for about a week starting Monday, January 27. Crews are repairing the concrete, fixing electrical work, and replacing the siding.
“Some of those repairs are in such a way that we’re going to have to redo the part of the concrete, and won’t be able to have trailers in the tunnel, which is where we put the trash,” Phillip McKalips with the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority said.
Staff members believe charcoal or a lithium battery may have caused the fire, but cannot say for sure. They’ve been using the facility since the blaze, but the center required a lot more work to keep things running. They’ve held off repairs until now because this is the slower season.
“Hopefully everything will be done this week, and then we’ll be back and won’t have to bother people again,” McKalips said.
The Ivy Material Utilization Center hopes to reopen February 3.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.