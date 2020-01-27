Orange Co. School Board expected to vote on installing solar panels

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County School Board is expected to take up a vote on installing solar panels on several school buildings.
This initiative has been in the works for several years.
The board is hosting a public meeting Monday, January 27, and is scheduled to vote on the project's contract during a closed session afterwards.
One board member tells NBC29 she is confident the project will be approved and installation could happen as early as this summer.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.