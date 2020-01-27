Nice, quiet weather this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some clouds have been overhead throughout much of today. A system to our south is providing some rain showers to Southern VA and North Carolina, but our area will stay dry. As the day goes on, skies will become partially clear. Cold lows tonight, near or below freezing.
The rest of the work week will be very quiet. We can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies each day with near seasonal temperatures.
We could run into some changes this weekend. Some models bring a little light rain and snow into the picture, while others keep us dry. We will look for better model agreement in the next few days, so check back for updates.
Today: Variable clouds. Mild. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Chance of rain or mix. Variable clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
