Last Week of January, Some Quiet Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
This last week of January trending largely dry for us with temperatures trending down through the mid-week.
High pressure across the Great Lakes will build eastward and control our weather pattern through much of this week. Morning lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the 40s, with partly to mostly sunny skies. A storm system passing to our south late Wednesday night into Thursday, looks to bring us a period of cloudiness, but we remain dry at this time.
We could run into some changes this weekend, to kick off February. Some models bring a little light rain and snow into the picture, while others keep us dry. We will look for better model agreement in the next few days, so check back for updates.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Variable clouds. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Chance of rain or mix. Variable clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s.
